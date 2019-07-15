Castlerdermot estate may not be taken in charge this year

Kildare County Council has confirmed that Abbeylands Estate in Castledermot will not be taken in charge by the end of the year.

A question was raised by Chair Mark Wall at this month’s area meeting which was held earlier today in Aras Chill Dara.

Members heard that Abbeylands is on the councils list of proposed estates for taking in charge by the end of 2019.

The council are committed to progressing all the estates on the list however due to an increase in workload from new active estates and recent staffing vacancies members were told that the taking in charge of Abbeylands in Castledermot may not be completed by the end of the year.

SEE ALSO: The starry wonder of the bog