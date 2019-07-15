Councillors call for a Drug Squad Unit for Athy District

A call has been made for the establishment of a Drug Squad unit for the Athy Municipal District to combat increasing levels of drug crime.

A motion was tabled by Cllr Aoife Breslin at this month’s meeting which was held earlier today, July 15, 2019 at Aras Chill Dara.

Correspondence on the matter was also sent to Chief Superintendent Sutton on May 13, 2019 requesting that five or six gardai be allocated to a dedicated drugs unit in Athy to combat the growing drug problem.

Cllr Breslin said that Athy does not have a bigger drug problem than anywhere else.

“I want to pre-empt the problem,” she said.”There is dealing on the street – a petty drug problem that needs to be tackled before it becomes a major issue. Athy Municipal District requires a 24/7 drug squad ”

Cllr Brian Dooley said that a five or six dedicated personnell for a unit in the area would make a difference even for 12 months.

Cllr Wall added that a number of parents have expressed concern over the amount of drugs available in Athy.

Councillors all agreed to keep the issue on the agenda and the request to the fore with the Chief Superintendent of the Gardai.

