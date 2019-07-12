Castledermot starred in the opening sequence for ‘Hall’s Pictorial Weekly’ in 1979

The people and village of Castledermot in Kildare starred in the opening sequence for ‘Hall’s Pictorial Weekly’ in 1979.

The RTE archives show a sunny day in Castledermot as cyclists, farmers in their tractors, and the village residents go about their business, enjoying the summer weather and ice cream back in 1979.

This episode of ‘Hall’s Pictorial Weekly’ was broadcast on 11 July 1979 and was shared online by RTE yesterday some 40 years later to the day.

According to RTE Frank Hall’s amusing and satirical series began on 29 September 1971 with the full title ‘Hall’s Pictorial Weekly Incorporating the Provincial Vindicator’ which became known as ‘Hall’s Pictorial Weekly’.

The series allowed Frank Hall to follow his own interest in the lives of viewers throughout the country.

Regarded as a flagship comedy show, it featured satirical sketches on current news stories and popular culture, as well as parody songs, comedy sketches, re-edited videos, cartoons and spoof television formats.

The show ran for nine series until 1980.

