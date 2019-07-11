Athy judge says Ballylinan man with 125 previous convictions must have 'worst record in Ireland for his behaviour'

A man who was before Athy District Court for driving while disqualifed on nine current disqualifications including a 99 year ban was sentenced to one year in prison on Tuesday, July 9.

Keith Raymond with an address listed as 14 Gracefield Ave, Gracefield Manor, Ballylinan came to the attention of gardai on November 20, 2018 at 7.50pm.

The court heard that gardai were aware that the defendant was disqualified at the time. He had 19 previous disqualifications and 125 previous convictions.

“This man must have the worst record in Ireland for his behaviour,” Judge Desmond Zaidan said.

“He is a serial offender - he knows the system and he knows the worst I can do is send him away for six months and disqualify him but I am going to send him away for a year - he was driving without a licence while disqualified.”

The court heard that the majority of the 36-year-old father of three's convictions happened while he was in a gang in Crumlin and that he hasn't been arrested for anything in the past five years. He was addicted to heroine but has since detoxed and moved to Athy where he looks after his children with his partner.

“I've turned my life around,” he told the court. “I've had no drugs for five years. I only took the car out that day out of pure laziness.”

He was disqualified from driving for ten years.