Kildare Animal Foundation Silver Jubliee open day

In celebration of their Silver Jubilee, Kildare Animal Foundation will host an open day on Sunday July 14 at 1pm at their premises at South Green Road Kildare Town.

The open day fundraiser promises to offer something for all the family; plants, crafts, kiddies games, antiques, barbeque, face-painting, bottle stall, cake stall, barbeque and much more.

Admission is free on the day.

However no dogs will be allowed entry as it upsets the resident animals in the shelter.

All are invited to help celebrate the shelter's Silver Jubilee in the beautiful countryside amongst their beautiful rescue animals.

Founded in 1994 on the outskirts of Kildare town by Geraldine O’Hanlon and a group of very dedicated volunteers, it is a non-profit organisation dedicated to the welfare of cats, dogs and small animals.