Man jailed for threatening and assaulting Athy garda

A man who was before Athy District Court for assaulting and threatening a garda who called to his home on a child welfare issue was sentenced to eleven months in custody on Tuesday, July 9, 2019.

The man came to the attention of gardai on March 13, 2018 when three gardai called to his home after receiving an anonymous call about his children's welfare.

Three gardai attended the call and the defendant who was highly intoxicated at the time pushed and shoved the gardai and threatened garda Sean O'Mahony from Athy Garda Station. He threatened his family and home and said that 'he will die roaring'.

The court heard that the children were removed from the house that night for their own safety. Both parents were intoxicated at the time. The kids were looking after themselves as the parents were intoxicated. They were removed into emergency care at the time.

All children are since back living with their parents. The court heard that the couple at the time were going through a difficult time and that the defendant has since apologised to the gardai involved. The couple have since separated and he is now the sole carer of the younger children and has not been in trouble since. He is on social welfare and the younger children rely on him. He has two previous convictions.

“This is no way for a father to behave,” said Judge Desmond Zaidan.

“It is inexcusable, tragic and horrible. The kids were looking after themselves, the parents were intoxicated and the kids were neglected.”

He was given nine months for threatening to damage the property of a garda and three months consecutive for assaulting Garda O'Mahony.

Judge Zaidan ordered that Tulsa be informed of the situation.