Cash and jewellery stolen in Newbridge house raid
Crime
File photo
Kildare gardai are appealing for witnesses after a house was raided for cash in Newbridge on June 28, 2019 between 9.30am and 12.40pm.
Entry was gained to the house in the Hillsborough area of Newbridge via a side bedroom window and a large amount of cash was stolen in the raid.
Some jewellery was also taken.
If you have any information contact Gardai on 045 527730.
