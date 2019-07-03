Cash and jewellery stolen in Newbridge house raid

Kildare gardai are appealing for witnesses after a house was raided for cash in Newbridge on June 28, 2019 between 9.30am and 12.40pm.

Entry was gained to the house in the Hillsborough area of Newbridge via a side bedroom window and a large amount of cash was stolen in the raid.

Some jewellery was also taken.

If you have any information contact Gardai on 045 527730.

