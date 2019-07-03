Gardai appeal for information after Newbridge apartment raid

Kildare gardai are appealing for information after a man was seen leaving an apartment block in Newbridge with a stolen radio on June 24, at 2.30pm.

According to gardai the male was observed by a man who was showing people around an apartment in the block. The man exited the building acting suspiciously with a stolen radio from the block on James Lane in Newbridge.

Gardai are appealing for witnesses and reviewing CCTV from the area.

Contact Kildare gardai on 045 527730 with any information.

SEE ALSO: Man escapes Kildare gardai after drug search