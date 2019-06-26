Racing Legends Museum opens for Derby Festival in Kildare town

Kildare Derby Festival is in full swing in Kildare town this week with the recent the opening of the Racing Legends Museum which takes place in Kildare Town Courthouse from Wednesday to Friday (10:30am-12:30pm and 2:30pm-4:30pm) and Sunday June 30 from 2pm until late.

Never before has there been such a comprehensive collection of Derby winners photographs, silks, stories and video footage all in one area.

Festival Committee Member and Museum organiser Jim Kavanagh says "Compiling all of this was a project of passion and pure joy. I am so thrilled that people from Kildare town and surrounding areas will have the opportunity to see this unique memorabilia. Its just a pity that its for such a short time so I would encourage those interested to visit before its gone."

On Friday June 28, Irish singer Brian Kennedy performs in the unique setting of St. Birigid's Cathedral. Concert performances in this historic building are rare, so if you haven't been to one in the past make sure you don't miss out on this one.

Tickets are €25 available at Kildare Town Heritage Centre.

Meanwhile on Saturday after the Irish Derby, Kildare town Market Square becomes an outdoor arena for Ireland's first Paddy Power Lip Sync Battle where racing industry figures take to the stage in an effort to win the inaugural title. Jockeys, trainers, stable staff and a Paddy Power team will battle it out on stage.

The jockey team is made up of Shane Foley, Gary Carroll, Ronan Whelan and Colin Keane. The trainers taking to the stage are Johnny Murtagh, Madeline Tylicki, Johnny Levins and Tracey Collins. The stable yard team who are already hot favourites after their practise video received over 15,000 views on the Irish Stable Staff Facebook page. The stable yard team includes Owen Fagan from Juddmonte Farms, Jef Byrne from Dermot Weld's yard, Robbie Donnelly from Gerard O' Leary's yard and Paddy Curran, stable staff secretary. The Paddy Power team is made up of retail staff including Rachel Fitzpatrick and Sue O'Toole (Kildare Town Branch), Ena Walsh (Portlaoise Branch), Catherine Melia (Clondalkin Branch) and Ann Garvey (Clane Branch). The event kicks off on Kildare Town Square from 7:30pm.

The finale for the festival takes place on Sunday June 30 with the launch of the inaugural Derby Legend's Trail which is a 12 furlong or 2.4km walk that starts at the Irish National Stud at 2pm and ends at the spot of the original Turf Club in Kildare Town.

Each furlong marker commemorates a famous Irish Derby horse and their unique back stories. Each marker will be unveiled by different personalities or representatives from local clubs within the town. This trail is a permanent feature and available all year round.

The trail ends in Kildare town with a family day fete in the Market Square.

