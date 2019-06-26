Shed 4 Bikers safety initiative in Kildangan aims to save lives

An initiative by a local Shed 4 Bikers called First Bike on Scene training course, which is being run in Kildangan Community Hall on June 30 from 9am to 5pm, could help save lives at the scene of a crash.

The Shed 4 Bikers in Kildangan was established by local bikers from Kildare, for all those interested in motorbikes, who may want to learn about safetyand maintenance.

The course is out sourced and certified and comes at a cost of €75 per person.

“The community garage is for bikers to come in do some work on their bike or simply for a chat and a cup of tea,” said one of the team leaders Derek Gannon.

“Our focus is on bike safety and reducing road deaths by organising various courses and events where professionals come in and do presentations and training. If you come onto a scene of an RTA – Road traffic accident involving a motorcycle it teaches you what to do and how best to handle the situation as the severity of the injuries tend to be greater in a motorcycle accident than in a car. It is a fantastic course.

“We were established in 2017 and run basic maintenance, road craft and first aid for bikers ” he added.

“Bikers can learn how to take their bikes apart and how to maintain them and check them regularly which will keep you safe on the road. It is a community work space for local bikers and people who love biking. There is nine or ten volunteers as part of the team - all bikers who give of their time.”

Two helmet cameras have been donated which will be raffled at a value of €100 each for participants of the course.

If interested in doing the course contact the Shed 4 Bikers facebook page.

