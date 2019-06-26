Irish Heart Foundation’s Mobile Health Unit offers free heart health checks in Kildare

The Irish Heart Foundation’s Mobile Health Unit, will provide free heart health checks in Kildare Town on Monday, July 1, 2019 from 10am to 12pm, in Athy from 10am to 1pm and Castledermot from 2pm to 4pm on Wednesday, July 3, in Naas on Thursday 4July from 10am to 4pm and in Newbridge on Friday, July 5 from 10am to 4pm.

Nurses will offer locals a blood pressure check, a pulse check, heart health information and lifestyle advice in the unit’s professional consultation rooms.

80% of premature heart disease and stroke is preventable so it is important that the public take the opportunity to receive their free check and advice when the Mobile Health Unit visits their locality. By next year, the total number of people in Ireland with high blood pressure is predicted to be more than 1.2 million, so the Irish Heart Foundation is urging people in Kildare and nearby to avail of the quick and non-invasive free heart health check and to pop into the Mobile Health Unit on its visit to Kildare Town, Athy, Castledermot, Naas and Newbridge.

Speaking ahead of the visit, Marese Damery, Health Check Manager at the Irish Heart Foundation, said: “The Irish Heart Foundation has a long-standing commitment to creating public awareness about the increased risk high blood pressure has on your heart health. High blood pressure is one of the main risk factors for heart disease and stroke in Ireland. It is a symptomless killer but once identified it is very manageable. Through the Mobile Health Unit’s heart health check, we would like the public to know what their blood pressure is and know that a normal blood pressure reading is around 120 over 80.”

“We look forward to meeting the people of Co. Kildare at the Mobile Health Unit from Monday 1st July to Friday, July 5. Our nurses will provide free blood pressure checks, pulse checks and give lifestyle advice on how to make positive changes for your heart health.”

Dr. Declan O’Callaghan, Medical Director, Pfizer Healthcare Ireland, said: “Pfizer is delighted to support the Irish Heart Foundation’s Mobile Health Unit as it embarks upon its next journey and visits Kildare. Thousands of people in every country have benefitted from the services of the Mobile Health Unit in the last couple of years. Many people may be unaware of their risk factors for cardiovascular disease and we would therefore encourage people to avail of this free and efficient service in Kildare.”

The Irish Heart Foundation’s heart health checks are free, and the charity encourages all adults aged 18 and over to have their blood pressure checked. For more information about the Mobile Health Unit and to view its upcoming locations in your area, please visit irishheart.ie, or call the Irish Heart Foundation at 01 6685001.