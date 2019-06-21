Local dance troops to join circus for Kildare town's Derby Festival opening ceremony
On Sunday
A member of Circus Gerbola
They will be joined by the Lisa Rooney Irish Dance School who will perform some well-known traditional Irish dances and finally, Leah Moran’s Stage School promise to impress audiences with a singing and dance display.
According to organisers, visitors to this open air circus at The Square, will be intrigued and amazed at the incredible line-up of acts, from aerial straps; wheel of death to Mikey Gerbola, the circuses resident clown.
This family run circus has a long history in the entertainment business, beginning with the Gerbola family in 2001.
There are over 18 different free and ticketed events at the Kildare Derby Festival.
