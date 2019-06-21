Kildare Town Educate Together National School get a visit from Moroccan politician

The pupils and staff of Kildare Town Educate Together NS were honoured and excited to welcome Moroccan politician His Excellency Mr Habib EL Malki, President of the House of Representatives of the Kingdom of Morocco to their school today.

Ceann Comhairle, Sean O'Fearghaill, brought His Excellency on a tour of Kildare, starting at KTETNS and then on to Kildangan Stud and Kildare Village. After viewing the school and meeting the students, Finn O'Hanlon from 6th Class introduced the musical entertainment, as the students sang their school songs and gave a rousing rendition of the Moroccan children's song 'Ram Sam Sam'.

The Ceann Comhairle reminded the group of the great friendship between our countries, and the similarities between them.

His Excellency then spoke to the children and told them of his great love of serving his people and community, and hoped there would be a few future members of Parliament in the audience - a distinct possibility according to the staff!

