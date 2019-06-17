Over 1,500 runners take part in Kildare town Thoroughbred Run

Over 1,500 runners ran this year’s Thoroughbred Run in Kildare town which was held yesterday, June 16, 2019.

A total of 750 ran the half marathon which was the biggest number to date.

The marathon, half marathon, 10k and 5k runs took place on Fathers Day, June 16 and is now in it’s sixth year.

New dad James O’Brien rang the 5 k in celebration of his new baby daughter Amelia.

“This event has been a great success and grows every year, none of it would be possible without the army of volunteers coming from local clubs and organizations. Professional services of Gardai, Civil Defense and Red Cross have been invaluable in supporting this event,” said organiser Cllr Suzanne Doyle.

“It is great to see the combined efforts of the town working successfully together.”

