Horse Racing Ireland appoint student interns from Kildare, USA and Africa

Horse Racing Ireland (HRI) has appointed seven student interns for the summer season of 2019, with successful applicants from Kildare, Cork, Tipperary and Delta State, Nigeria.

It is the sixth year of the HRI Student Internship Programme, and the seven interns started their ten-week work placements at the beginning of June. Five are based in HRI’s head office at Ballymany, Kildare, in the marketing, finance, racing, and IT departments and Tote Ireland, while two interns are based in the marketing department at Leopardstown Racecourse.

The seven interns are Jack Fogarty from Tipperary (HRI finance), Brian Donohoe from Kildare (HRI racing), Jeremiah Ogedegbe from Delta State, Nigeria (HRI IT), Tim Hinchion from Cork (Tote Ireland), Keith Walsh from Tipperary (HRI marketing), Jack Linehan from Cork (Leopardstown) and Isobel Collins from Kildare. She hails from Maynooth and is a third year marketing student at DIT Aungier Street. Isobel enjoys horse racing, hockey and travelling and is looking forward to embarking on her summer internship at Leopardstown.

Commenting on the HRI Student Internship Programme, Sarah Meiklereid, HR Advisor, Horse Racing Ireland, said: “We were really pleased with the level of interest in the Student Internship Programme this year and we are delighted to welcome the successful students. Our interns will gain an insight into the world of work behind the scenes in some of HRI’s key departments and subsidiaries, where they will get practical experience and the opportunity to develop their knowledge of the industry over the next three months.”

