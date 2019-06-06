€3,000 worth of tools stolen from Athy farm shed

Gardai in Kildare are appealing for information after €3,000 worth of tools were stolen from a farm shed in Athy overnight from June 5 to 6, 2019.

The shed in Ballycullane in Athy was broken into from any time between 11pm to 9.30am the following morning.

Equipment and tools to the value of €3,000 was stolen in the raid.

If you have any information contact Kildare gardai on 045 527730.

