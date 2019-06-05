Gastropub Hartes of Kildare extension taking shape

The new guesthouse, cafe, grocery and fresh food counter extension to gastropub Hartes of Kildare in Kildare town will be finished in Autumn 2019.

Based in Market Square in Kildare town an mock up image of the new building called Firecastle Lane located beside Hartes has been shared their Facebook page.

Owners have described it as a place to meet people, shop, grab fresh bread from the bakery or pick veg from the grocer, drink coffee or eat from their fresh food counters, learn to cook with in the cookery school or just stay and relax on one of the ten bedrooms.

“We are looking forward to opening our new venture on the square in Kildare,” they added.

Planning permission was granted to the new development last November.

Ronlen Taverns Ltd were given permission for the change of use of the first floor of this protected structure in the Square from abandoned dwelling to use as a guesthouse with ensuite bedrooms. The works also include minor internal alterations and refurbishment. Hartes is a well known gastropub in the heart of the town.

