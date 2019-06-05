Leonard Cohen remembered with Kildare poet John MacKenna and Webb Sisters

Maynooth University will host an event looking at the life, work and influence of one of the 20th century’s best loved poets and singer/songwriter, Leonard Cohen with Kildare poet and friend John McKenna and the Webb Sisters on June 20 at 7pm.

The programme is part of the BA in Community Studies and was conceived of and delivered by author, poet, playwright and friend of Leonard Cohen, John MacKenna. John will be joined by two artists who had distinctive parts to play in Leonard Cohen’s return to live performances: Charley and Hattie Webb.

John and the Webb Sisters Charley and Hattie will be joined by novelist and poet Dermot Bolger, renowned songwriter and musician Kevin Doherty, and academic, writer and activist Dr Bríd Connolly, to remember Leonard Cohen and his influence upon their own work and their personal lives.

In 2008, Leonard Cohen went back on the road and, flanked by some of the world’s best known and most respected musicians, delighted audiences around the globe. For many people, this may have been their introduction to the voices of the Webb Sisters, but the impression left by their singular harmonies that elevated each song into the celestial is something that, once witnessed, would never be forgotten.

This event is the culmination of the University’s Department of Adult & Community Education Summer School 2019 ‘Popular Culture and the Making of Meaning' - social issues in the works of Leonard Cohen, Dory Previn and Paul Simon.

The setting of the Aula Maxima on the campus of Maynooth University will provide an intimate venue for conversation, music and song, with a convivial evening guaranteed for all.

Maynooth University’s Aula Maxima, on Thursday, 20 June, 7pm-9pm. Tickets €20, available at https://mu.ie/webb-sisters