Exams underway for 6,000 Kildare Students this morning

Around 6,000 students in Kildare began their state exams this morning.

Leaving and Junior Cert pupils both began with English Paper One, which started at 9.30am.

The junior cycle exams conclude on June 20, and senior cycle, 5 days later.

Some top tips for students during the stressful exam period include take time to read the paper well; Mark the questions you know and start on them; Keep a check on time; Avoid looking around at other classmates they will always appear to have written more; Don’t go over what went wrong it’s in the past. Concentrate on the next exam.

And remember it’s not the end of the world and fif you are having trouble tell someone don’t put on a brave face.

And one last thing the best of luck.