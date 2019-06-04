Celebration of creativity day for young people in Kildare

Creativity will be let loose in Kildare for Cruinniú na nÓg on 15 June, 2019 with a host of free events for young people at libraries throughout the county.

Cruinniú na nÓg is a flagship initiative of the Creative Ireland Programme’s Creative Youth plan to enable the creative potential of children and young people. Kildare Libraries and Arts Services will celebrate the day throughout the county with lots of activities and entertainment for young people and their families. Celbridge Library is set to inspire budding animators with a stop-motion animation workshop. While a dazzling interactive circus performance from Monsieur Gusto will astound all in Newbridge Library, Film making Workshop in Naas and lots more happening throughout the county.

In partnership with the Local Authorities and supported by RTÉ, parents, families and young people will take part in a wide range of fun, free, creativemactivities.

Check out our programme of events for Cruinniú na nÓg in County Kildare by clicking on the link below.

https://cruinniu.creativeireland.gov.ie/events/location/kildare/