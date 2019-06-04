Defence Forces Training Centre Open Day in the Curragh Camp

The Defence Forces Training Centre (DFTC) Open Day will take place in the Curragh Camp on Sunday, June 9, 2019 from 12pm to 4pm.

This free family event is open to all members of the public and will showcase the capability within the DFTC.

Highlights on the day will include a military vehicles and weapons display, tactical demonstrations, an unarmed combat display, kid zones and the Defence Forces Parachute Team, the Black Knights will also make an appearance (weather dependant). There will be a band recital and museum tours available throughout the day.

Speaking of the event General Officer Commanding Brigadier General David Dignam stated: "I am delighted to be in position to welcome members of the public into the DFTC and showcase the capability and assets we can provide our local community. This promises to be an excellent family day and provides the men and women of Óglaigh na hÉireann the opportunity to meet those we serve in a fun and relaxed atmosphere."

This event is free to attend and there will be parking available in the Curragh Camp.