Monasterevin Tidy Towns are looking for help in developing a local bio-diversity plan for the town.

“Are you interested in developing a Local Bio-diversity Plan for Monasterevin?,” said PRO Jean Kelly

“If so, Monasterevin Tidy Towns needs your help. Community Foundation Ireland are inviting community groups to apply for grant funding to develop a Community Biodiversity Plan (CBP) for their local area. The closing date is June 28 , 2019 at 4pm.”

Please contact Teresa Troy at teresam.troy@gmail.com or message Monasterevin Tidy Towns Facebook page if you are interested in supporting Monasterevin Tidy Towns to apply for this grant.

Remember, the closing date for applications is June 28, 2019. More information can be found on https://www.communityfoundation.ie/insights/news/environment-and-nature-fund-2019.

