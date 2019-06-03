Deaths in Kildare June 1 to June 3, 2019

Michael Humphreys 61 McKee Road, Finglas, Dublin / Colbinstown, Kildare

Michael Humphreys, 61 McKee Road, Finglas, Dublin and formerly Ballymount, Colbinstown, Co. Kildare. In the loving care of the nurses and staff of Silverstream Nursing Home, Dunlavin, Co. Wicklow. Deeply regretted by his loving family, brothers Peter and Patrick, sisters-in-law Joy and Lily, nieces, nephews, grand-nieces and grand-nephews, relatives and a large circle of friends.

Rest In Peace

Reposing at Doyle's Funeral Home, Ballymount, Colbinstown, Co. Kildare (Eircode W91 RX37) from 4 o'clock on Tuesday until the conclusion of prayers which begin at 8 o'clock. Removal on Wednesday morning at 10:30 to arrive at Church of SS Mary and Lawrence, Crookstown, for Requiem Mass at 11 o'clock, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Andrew Ward, Lipstown, Narraghmore, Kildare / Athy, Kildare

Andrew (Andy) Ward, Lipstown, Narraghmore, Athy, Co Kildare (R14 DN40) and late of Newtown, Donore, Naas, Co Kildare, May 30th 2019, suddenly, at his residence. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Teresa, sons Andrew and Colin and their partners Laura and Georgina, his parents Jack and Liz, brothers Shay, John and Patrick, sister Maureen. Predeceased by his sisters Ann and Martina. Sadly missed by his grandson Jake, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, mother-in-law Mary, nieces, nephews, neighbours, relatives and friends.

Reposing at his residence on Wednesday 5 June from 4.30pm with prayers at 8pm. Removal on Thursday 6th June to the Church of SS Mary and Lawrence, Crookstown, arriving for 12 noon requiem Mass. Funeral thereafter to Newlands Cross Crematorium. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to Irish Cancer Society. Donation box in house and church.

Joseph (Joe) Meade, Highfield Estate, Newbridge, Kildare

Joseph (Joe) Highfield Estate, Newbridge, Co. Kildare - 31 May 2019 (peacefully) at Naas Hospital surrounded by his loving family. Sadly missed by his loving wife Phyllis, sons Joseph and Gerald, daughter Sandra, daughter-in-law Geraldine, partner Sue, grandchildren, great- grandchildren, brothers, sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews and nieces, extended family, relatives and a large circle of friends.

May Joe Rest in Peace

Removal on Monday morning at 10.30 am to arrive at St. Conleth's Parish Church, Newbridge for Funeral Mass at 11 o'clock. Funeral afterwards to St. Conleth's Cemetery, Newbridge.

House Private on Monday morning please.