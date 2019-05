Kildare gardai are appealing for information about a raid on a house in Castledermot on May 30, between 2pm and 4pm in which €100 was stolen.

The house at Ballinacarrick upper was ransacked after entry was gained via a smashed rear window.

If you have any information on the raid contact Kildare gardai on 045 527730.

