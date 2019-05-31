€1,400 worth of goods taken from Cill Dara Rugby Club

Kildare gardai are appealing for information after items from a container worth €1,400 was stolen from the car park at Cill Dara Rugby Club overnight from May 27 to 8 am 28, 2019.

A drum of diesel to the value of €160 was stolen in the raid from the grounds at Dunmurray in Kildare Town as well as a strimmer and lawn mower.

If you have any information on his raid contact Kildare gardai on 045 527730.

