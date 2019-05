A 20-year-old man was found with €1,500 worth of drugs on his person in Athy by gardai on May 28, 2019.

Gardai brought the young man into the station for the purpose of the search and where he was found to be in possession of the cannabis.

He was questioned and later released and a file will now be sent to the DPP.

