The Irish Military Seminar 2019 will launch at Newbridge Community Library
Great Episodes in Ireland's History
Riverbank Arts Centre
The Irish Military Seminar 2019 will be launched in Newbridge Community Library, on Thursday, 6 June 2019, at 7pm.
The Irish Military Seminar's Great Episodes in Ireland's History will run at Riverbank Arts Centre as part of Kildare County Council’s decade of commemorations programme from 6-15 June 2019
A commemorative War of Independence in Co Kildare poster for schools will also be unveiled on the night.
This will be followed by the launch of Dan Harvey book, A Bloody Dawn: the Irish at D-Day by Kevin Myers.
Thursday 6 June will also mark the 75th anniversary of the D-Day landings. D-Day 6th June 1944 marked the beginning of the Allied invasion of German - occupied Normandy, France in order to restore freedom, liberate Europe and make the world safe for democracy. This epic event had a little known, but not insignificant Irish dimension to it. Thousands of Irish-born and members of the Irish Diaspora were amongst the UK, U.S. and Canadian units on D-Day. They were part of the airborne and glider-borne infantry landings; they were on the beaches from dawn, in and amongst the first and subsequent assault waves; they were in the skies in bombers and fighter aircraft; and standing off at sea on naval vessels all along the Normandy coastline.
A Bloody Dawn: the Irish at D-Day by Dan Harvey is published by Merrion Press.
