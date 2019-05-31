Monasterevin public meeting on crime prevention

A coffee morning with local gardai will be held on Thursday, June 6 at 10am in Monasterevin CYMS hall to discuss crime prevention and setting up of a Community Text Alert Service in the town and local surrounds.

A large crowd turned up at a meeting to discuss setting up a Monasterevin Community Text Alert Service on May 9 last. More recently locals met with local Sergeant Garda Sean O Mahoney to discuss how to go about setting up the service and a call is now being made for people from the following areas to get behind the text service:

The Pastures, Old Millrace, Millstream Ave, Distillery Court, Ferns Bridge, Ard Evan & Nurney Road, Ros Gas, Athy Road, Clogheen/Skirteen, Brocan Wood, Hopkins Haven and Cowpasture.

If anyone is interested in helping out in these areas please phone Mary Ryan on 087 682 2290.

There will also be forms in the Garda Station where people can drop in to sign up.

According to organisers this service is in operation in other areas and nearby parishes and has proven to be of great benefit.

