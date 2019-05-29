Athy man accused of being in possession of stolen goods

A man who was stopped by gardai after he was seen allegedly acting suspiciously while allegedly in possession of stolen goods at Newbridge College was remanded in custody for 15 days at Athy District Court on May, 28.

Martin Foley with an address listed as 41 Bramswood, Athy came to the attention of gardai on May 6, 2019 for allegedly being in possession of stolen property in the grounds of Newbridge College.

The court heard that the defendant was stopped by gardai at 7.22am after he had been seen acting suspiciously.

The court was told he was allegedly carrying a bag with a number of stolen items at the time including a diamond brooch, pearls and a drivers license belonging to someone else.

Sgt Brian Jacob told the court that gardai went to the house of the owner of the drivers license at Mount Carmel in Newbridge and found it had been broken into earlier that morning.

Judge Desmond Zaidan said that he would refuse jurisdiction of the case and remanded the defendant in custody until June 11, 2019 for a book of evidence.

He also recommended that the defendant be assessed for drug treatment while in custody.