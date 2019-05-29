Monasterevin cafe to close less than one year after it opened

A family friendly café in Monasterevin called Next to the Library will close it’s doors this Friday, May 31, less than a year after it first opened.

The cafe, which employs three people, was opened on September 1, 2018 in Monasterevin beside the library and is run by Andi Rampelt from Hungary with a little help from her husband Botond Tarcsay.

In a message to customers on social media the owners thanked their customers for their support and 'brilliant chats' at the cafe:

“We are regret to inform you that Next to the Library Cafe will close their doors on Friday 5pm. If you like our coffee or you never tasted it there are 4 more days to enjoy a good cuppa. Thank you for everyone for all their support, their good wishes, and the brilliant chats we had. Thank you for all those stories and laughs.We tried our best, we did what we could. Hope to see you around. We wish the very best to everyone!”

Last April the cafe scooped the top spot in this year’s entrepreneurial competition organised by the Irish-Hungarian Business Association (IHBA).

The award is given for the best business idea by a small enterprise in Ireland with connections to Hungary that demonstrates significant commercial potential.

SEE ALSO: It will be wet in Kildare today