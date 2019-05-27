Kildare company aiming for national success at awards

One of Kildare’s small businesses, Pestle & Mortar will represent Kildare County Council’s Local Enterprise Office at the National Enterprise Awards on Wednesday, May 29, at the Mansion House in Dublin.

Run by the 31 Local Enterprise Offices in the local authorities nationwide, the National Enterprise Awards are now in their 21st year and offer an investment prize fund of €40,000. The awards feature businesses from a variety of sectors.

The Local Enterprise Office Kildare’s representative, Pestle & Mortar was founded by Newbridge woman Sonia Deasy in 2014. It is now a global skincare brand combining natural healing philosophies with science to produce products which are beautifully simple, effective and easy-to-use. Sold across three continents, all eight of the existing ranges are recipients of numerous awards worldwide.

The county has a successful track record in the National Enterprise Awards competition, as last year’s overall winners were Terra NutriTech — a Kildare based AgTech company. Established by brothers Padraig and Tom Hennessy, their company specialises in precision liquid supplementation for livestock. Since winning in 2018, Terra NutriTech have become a client company of Enterprise Ireland, adding a further seven staff and hope to double their workforce by 2021 following a recent €2million investment.

Peter Carey Chief Executive of Kildare County Council said; “The National Enterprise Awards are very much a benchmark for excellence for small businesses across the country. It is much more than just awards. The businesses involved avail of mentoring and guidance as the process develops and generate connections and leads from other businesses along the way.

“They also receive signposting for their business helping them to move their company forward, irrespective of whether they win an award.

“Those who do take part always see the benefit, our winners are now employing over 830 people and are exporting across the world with annual revenues in excess of €130million. The class of 2019 looks to be well prepared to follow in their path.”

The National Enterprise Awards are one of a number of initiatives that the Local Enterprise Offices run, to foster entrepreneurship across the country.

Others include Local Enterprise Week, the Student Enterprise Programme, National Women’s Enterprise Day and Ireland’s Best Young Entrepreneur (IBYE). The Local Enterprise Offices in local authorities are funded by the Government of Ireland through Enterprise Ireland.

Resource

Established in 2014, the Local Enterprise Offices are the essential resource for any entrepreneur looking to start a business or any small business that is looking for support or advice to help them grow. Since their inception five years ago, the Local Enterprise Offices have helped create over 18,000 jobs across the country.

The LEOs work with companies across Ireland in a diverse range of sectors offering mentoring, training, financial support.

