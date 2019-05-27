Bags of rubbish, knives and multiple syringes removed in Newbridge clean up

Three tents, 15 bags of rubbish, four knives and multiple syringes were removed as part of a major clean up in Newbridge earliertoday.

Gardaí from Newbridge assisted by Community Policing Gardaí and personnel from Kildare County Council Environment Section carried out a clean up at Liffey Linear Park and the back of the Town Hall in Newbridge.

“Gardaí have been working with Kildare County Council and local housing charities to find suitable accommodation for the people using the park,” said Inspector Jim Molloy.

