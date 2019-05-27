Well known Kildare politician Michael McWey laid to rest

Former Kildare politician Michael Mc Wey was laid to rest today in Kildare Town.

Mr McWey served for 44 years on Kildare County Council before his retirement in 1999.

The native of Tower View Park in Kildare Town passed away on Friday last following a short illness.

Ceann Comhairle Sean O Fearghaíl, paid an online tribute to the late politician and said it was 'poignant' that Mr McWey passed away on an election day.

"There was something particularly poignant about the fact that Michael McWey Sr passed away on Friday; the same day that the local elections were happening.

"Michael, one of the finest Kildare men I have ever known, dedicated decades of his life to the service of the people of Kildare as an elected member of Kildare County Council. For many years after his retirement, indeed up until his recent illness, he had continued to promote the best interests of the people and the county of Kildare. I consider myself privileged to have served with him, to have learned from him, and to come to have regarded him as a valued friend. My deepest sympathy to Terry and to all his much loved family."

He was married to Terry, and had three sons Thomas, Michael and Joseph, and three daughters Carmel, Suzanne and Vivienne.

He also leaves behind his beloved grandchildren, his brothers, sisters, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

He is predeceased by his son Joseph.

His remains were brought to St Brigid's Parish Church this morning for 11am Funeral Mass with burial afterwards at St Brigid's Cemetery.