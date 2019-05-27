Big wins for Monasterevin Kettlebell Club

Monasterevin Kettlebell Club scooped two gold medals and two bronze for Ireland by the Monasterevin lifters at the World Championships at the weekend.

The Monasterevin lifters took part in the World Kettlebell Sport Championship which took place in the Irish Sport Complex in Gormanstown, Co Meath.

The Irish Kettlebell Federation ASKI successfully bid to host the World Championships and four Monasterevin locals qualified to contest them.

They are husband and wife team Ronan Stafford and Geraldine Stafford, Tanya Buckley and Antonia Harrison.

Tanya took gold for Ireland in her weight category, lifting a 16kg bell 142 times in 10 minutes. She was also awarded a second gold in the vetern category.

Antonia won a bronze medal in her weight division, lifting a 16kg 91 times in 10 mins. And Ger lifted a very heavy 24kg bell for 10 minutes 66 times and earned a bronze medal for Ireland.

Ronan didn't take home a medal but he was thrilled with his performance, lifting double 24kg bells 55 times in 10 minutes.

They have all trained very hard and really wanted to give it their best and are already planning the celebrations in Monasterevin.