Kildare house shortlisted for Ireland’s favourite building of 2019

A Kildare house is on the shortlist for Ireland’s favourite building via the Royal Institute of the Architects of Ireland (RIAI) the Public Choice vote entitled “A Garden, a Courtyard a Wood”, designed by Karen Brownlee Architects.

The brief for this project was to restore, modify and extend the original house, a protected structure, opening it to the gardens, whilst conserving its architectural features and character. Outhouses within the existing garden walls were removed and a new brick wall was inserted gently forming a new garden space, housing kitchen, pantry and snug. It captures the atmosphere of the external conditions which surround the house; a garden, a courtyard and a wood, affording appreciation of the main house from within. The service quarter of the main house is reconfigured to ensure connectivity and ease of movement between new and old.

Ahead of the award ceremony on June 7, 2019 the Royal Institute of the Architects of Ireland (RIAI) the Public Choice vote is open for Ireland’s favourite building, place or public space at its annual RIAI Irish Architecture Awards.

Now marking the 30th year of the prestigious architecture awards, this year’s Public Choice shortlist is made up of 41 projects across categories such as Adaption and Re-Use, Culture or Public Building, International, Learning, Living (Homes), Public Space, Well-Being and Workplace.

All of the projects on the shortlist have been designed by RIAI-registered architects, based in Ireland and overseas, and were completed in 2018. The shortlist includes entries from Cork, Dublin, Galway, Kerry, Limerick, Meath, Tyrone and Wexford, as well as London and India.

Online voting is now open, and all of the Public Choice projects are available to view on the RIAI website atwww.riai.ie. Voting closes at midnight on Friday, 31 May.

