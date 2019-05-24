TriAthy swim takes place this Sunday

Organisers are gearing up for TriAthy which is taking place in Athy on Saturday, June 1, 2019 however the swim part of the event will take place this Sunday.

SwimAthy takes place on the Sunday before TriAthy and the advice to all those taking part is to calm the nerves and check out the TriAthy swim course in advance of the big day.

A number of road closures to facilitate TriAthy next month have been confirmed by Kildare County Council.

The R417 Carlow/Monasterevan Road will be shut from its junction with the N78 Athy/Kilcullen road at Athy to Maganey Crossroads from 8 a.m. to 6 pm on Saturday, June 1, 2019

And the Levitstown/Kilkea road for its entire length:

The R418 Athy/Castledermot road between Kilkea and Castledermot National School; The Kilkea/Castledermot road between Mullaghcreelan and Castleroe West Cross; and The Castleroe/Beaconstown road between Castleroe West Cross and Beaconstown Cross will be shut on the same day between 8am and 2pm.

Now in it’s 12th year the popular sporting event which combines a run, cycle and swim was established in 2007.

