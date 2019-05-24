Kildare schools awarded for water conservation work

Kildare students were honoured for their efforts in promoting water conservation and awareness at the An Taisce Green-Schools regional awards in The Helix, DCU this week.

Seven Kildare schools were amongst the 119 school nationwide to receive a Green Flag under the Water theme. The Water theme looks at developing awareness around water conservation and how to effectively manage this important resource in our schools and at home, and is sponsored by Irish Water.

Yvonne Harris, Head of Customer Operations with Irish Water, said: “Helping the next generation to understand the importance of conserving water is a key part of our role in safeguarding Ireland’s water supply, so we are delighted to be partnering with An Taisce's Green-Schools Water Theme for the sixth year running.

“We were very impressed by the creative and innovative ways that all of the schools came up with to save water and to promote awareness both in their classrooms and in their communities.”

The schools being awarded were Athy Model School; Gaelscoil Átha Í; Gaelscoil Nás na Ríogh; Maynooth Educate Together; Newbridge Educate Together School; Patrician Secondary School and St. David's National School.



Green-Schools Manager, Cathy Baxter, spoke at the award ceremony: “It’s fantastic to be in a position to acknowledge and reward the efforts of the students, teachers, principals, parents and caretakers who have committed so much of their time to conserving water and to see the fruits of our workshops and events throughout the year.”

This is the sixth year of the partnership between Irish Water and Green-Schools to promote water conservation. Over 1,000 schools across the country have attended interactive Water Workshops and Walk for Water Events since 2013.