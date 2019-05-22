Four Monasterevin lifters in world Kettlebell finals

Four Monasterevin lifters will take part in the World Kettlebell Sport Championship which is taking place in the Irish Sport Complex in Gormanstown, Co Meath.

The Irish Kettlebell Federation ASKI successfully bid to host the World Championships and four Monasterevin locals have qualified to contest them.

They are husband and wife team Ronan Stafford and Geraldine Stafford, Tanya Buckley and Antonia Harrison.

Both Geraldine and Tanya have competed at World Championships over the past two years and have brought home medals for Ireland.

The Monasterevin Club is up and running for the past three years and is going in numbers as people develop an interest in this emerging sport.

It enjoys huge support from the local community, many local businesses have sponsored the four lifters, which has made it possible for them to compete at the weekend.

The four will be lifting on Friday, May 24 2019 with Ronan lifting at 9.30am, Antonia will be up at 11am, Tanya will be lifting at 11.15am and Geraldine at 6.30pm.

SEE ALSO: Kildare student picks up three heat wins in Belgium