Elections 2019: MEP candidate Mairead McGuinness drops into Monasterevin

MEP candidate (FG) Mairead McGuinness dropped into Monasterevin on Monday morning, May 20, 2019 to join first time candidate Kevin Duffy for a canvass of the town.

Along with some fellow Fine Gael members the pair met with some of the iconic businesses within the town to discuss current issues. First stop was with Nollaig and PJ Kenna owners of Willoughby's Hardware which has been in Monasterevin over 70 years. Here they discussed the importance of local business and employment within the town.

Following this the group met with the Presentation Sisters of Main Street and with staff of Earley's Fashion, Lacey's Workwear and SuperValu where again they discussed the importance of local representation in the town and someone to advocate on their behalf.

After a quick pitstop to Fitzpatrick's, New Lodge for a light lunch thanks to Donal and Theresa Fitzpatrick, the group proceeded to Kildare town where they were joined by Councillor Mark Stafford.

“This was a fantastic opportunity to have a well respected and experienced MEP to visit the town and hear about the issues facing Monasterevin and South Kildare,” Cllr Stafford said

