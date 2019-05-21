Kildare Hospice Heroes honoured

Eleanor Beattie and Sheilagh McNamara, who volunteer each year to support their local hospice on Hospice Sunflower Days, have been named official ‘Hospice Heroes’ for their many years of fundraising service on behalf of their local hospice and homecare service, Friend’s of St Brigid’s Hospice and Homecare Services.

Eleanor and Sheilagh along with 25 others were honoured with the title of ‘Hospice Hero’ at a special ceremony in St Francis Hospice, Blanchardstown, Dublin 15 on Thursday, May 9, 2019 to coincide with the official launch of this year’s Hospice Sunflower Days campaign.

They have both been involved with the hospice and homecare services for over 20 years and were founding members of the Friends of St. Brigid’s Hospice and Homecare Services representing the West Wicklow area. As well as fundraising for Sunflower Days and coffee mornings, the ladies also organise jamborees and flower clubs to further raise vital funds.

Eleanor and Sheilagh were presented with their plaques at the ceremony by Mary Kennedy, Hospice Sunflower Days Ambassador and RTE Broadcaster.

This year’s Hospice Sunflower Days, which marks the 29 th year of the campaign, is taking place on Friday, June 7 and Saturday 8 June 2019. You can show your support for this worthy cause by volunteering to help out over the two days fundraising or by donating and buying some sunflower merchandise; and remember every euro raised locally, stays locally!

Speaking at the launch of this year’s campaign and the official ‘Hospice Hero’ ceremony, Mary Kennedy, said, “I am delighted to get involved once again with Hospice Sunflower Days. This is a very worthy cause and with all funding raised locally staying in the local area it offers a great opportunity for people to support their local hospice or specialist palliative home care service. You can support by buying sunflower merchandise on Hospice Sunflower Days, making a donation or you can help by volunteering your time to fund raise over the two days.”

Hospice Sunflower Days aims to raise much needed funds for hospices and specialist palliative home care services across the country enabling them to continue to provide person centred, holistic and loving care to patients and their loved ones free of charge. Funds raised through the campaign will be used to directly support hospices and specialist palliative home care services allowing them to purchase new equipment, support front line posts, upgrade current facilities and continue to provide their vital service.

Hospice care is about helping people of all ages to live well with an illness which is life-limiting and supporting them to achieve the best quality of life possible as well as providing support for their relatives and loved ones. Care is provided in either specialist in-patient units or in people’s own homes through trained specialist palliative home care nurses.

If you would like to volunteer or donate, please contact your local hospice or specialist palliative home care service today, log onto www.sunflowerdays.ie or show your support by purchasing some sunflower merchandise on Hospice Sunflower Days this June.