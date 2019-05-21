Kildare County Council to implement Jake’s Law

Kildare County Council has confirmed it will implement Jake’s Law within the housing estates of the Athy Municipal District as part of the county wide speed limit review later this year.

The installation of signage associated with Jake’s Law to enforce lower speed limits of 20kph in residential areas will be dealt with in all housing estates in the council’s control, on a phased basis and subject to funding.

The public consultation phase on the review will take place this year.

