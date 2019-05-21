Council looking at locations for BMX park in Kildare

Kildare may be one step closer to getting a BMX park, according to a local councillor.

Cllr Fiona McLoughlin Healy requested that the council identify possible locations for a free, national standard, BMX park.

She also requested that the council outline what would be required in terms of development for the park.

KCC’s Senior Executive Parks Superintendent, Simon Wallace, confirmed that a report will be prepared to ascertain if there are suitable sites to locate a BMX track using the land and asset register.

The requirements from a developer are a BMX track design prepared by an experienced qualified track designer experienced in the technical requirements for BMX tracks. Car parking will also have to be a consideration and perimeter fencing as part of the design.

Professional indemnity insurance will be required as part of the design. While planning permission will be required for the track and any material being imported to construct the track will have to meet waste licensing and disposal regulations.

Public liability insurance will also be required to insure the track if it being run by a club.

“We still have a long way to go but this is the first step,” said Cllr McLoughlin Healy.

“The issue is finding a suitable location but this is a first step in that direction.”

Meanwhile an online petition for Kildare County Council to build at BMX bike track in Kildare town attracted nearly 200 signatures last month.

Plans for a BMX bike track were outlined as part of the Cherry Avenue Park development in Kildare town and the petition was to keep pressure on KCC build one.

