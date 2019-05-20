Large turnout for Kildare's National Racehorse Trainer open morning

Over 2,000 racing fans and potential racehorse owners got to go behind the scenes at training yards in Kildare and across the country on Saturday May 18, 2019 for the National Racehorse Trainer Open Morning.

28 trainers opened their doors to the public, the first time that such widespread access has been provided. Visitors received a tour of their chosen yard and its facilities, got to meet the trainer and their teams, and most importantly saw horses in their home environment.

Jason Morris, Director of Racing, Horse Racing Ireland, which is based in Newbridge, said: “We are extremely pleased with the feedback from the first National Racehorse Trainer Open Morning. With over 2,000 visitors attending yards spread right across the country, it has certainly helped to raise the profile of racing nationwide. The event was designed to allow people to look behind the scenes and to see for themselves the expert attention that racehorses receive and the dedication of those involved in caring for them. We are very grateful to the trainers who supported this initiative and we hope that this event will have encouraged people to become involved with them in the thrills of racehorse ownership.”

Visitors attending yards watched horses on the gallops and met the teams that look after them. They saw horses jumping and practicing coming out of starting stalls. It was also an opportunity for visitors to see facilities, meet farriers and vets and ask all the questions they needed to know.