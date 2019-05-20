Diesel stolen from tractor in Castledermot

Gardai in Kildare are appealing for information after diesel was stolen from a tractor in Castledermot from May 17, 2019 to 5pm to 9am the following morning.

Gardai are also seeking information to a raid on a premises in Newbridge Industrial Estate on May, 19, 2019 at Cill Dara Industrial Estate.

The premises was broken into and ransacked between 5.30om and 8am the following morning. Contact gardai on 045 527731.

SEE ALSO:Gardai in Kildare Town seize €3,000 of drugs from car