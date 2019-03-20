Kildare project scoops overall Energia GIY award

The project announced as the overall winner and awarded the top prize of €5,000 is The Zero Waste Community Garden in Kildare, which is dedicated to growing fruit and vegetables in a sustainable and organic way for gardeners and community residents.

Based in Rathcofey they currently have 13 gardeners with vegetable plots, a heritage orchard and 18 other fruit trees.

They grow all year round with the aid of their poly tunnel. Their project has a massive positive impact in their community by helping to reduce their carbon footprint, reduce family’s expenditure on food and encourage a healthier lifestyle.

They have created a space for people of all ages, nationalities and abilities to mix and grow healthy food enabling their community to work closer together.

In addition to the funding provided, GIY will also provide additional support and opportunities for knowledge exchange between the projects, helping the best ideas to be shared through ‘Energia Get Ireland Growing’. All of the projects remain part of the GIY network in the long term, giving them access to other GIY resources and additional groups and projects within the network, creating a long-term legacy.

Three other Kildare projects were awarded GIY Energia awards.

St Bridget’s National School, Ballysax, The Curragh, Kildare won for their Sensory Garden created from scratch and used also to grown food for the school.

The Land Rahilla, Kildare won for their work on a certified organic piece of land in Kildoon and infrastructure with a view to being 80% self-sufficient in five years. They teach local groups how to reconnect with nature and identify the edible landscape around them.

And Beechpark Allotments Wildlife Garden and Pond, Leixlip, for their Wildlife Garden and Pond which gives the allotment owners a quiet space to sit and relax as well as giving an area where they can take children to look at the pond and bee and butterfly friendly plants.