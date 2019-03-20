Monasterevin St Patrick's Day committee awards night

The Monasterevin St Patricks Day Committee will hold an awards night for all those who won prizes at the parade on Sunday, April 7 in the Community Centre at 7pm.

Some of the winners include the Gospel Choir for Best Group, Willoubhy’s Hardware for Best Window Display, Nurney GAA for Best Dressed, and Kildangan Scouts for Best Float and even Donald Trump got a prize for Most Creative.

Refreshments will be served and the committee hope everyone involved can make it.

All welcome to attend.

SEE ALSO: Kildare's HRI launch summer intern programme