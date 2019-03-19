Lucky Kildare native makes €11,302 from €2 bet

It was a green St Patrick’s Day for one Kildare native after their lucky lotto numbers resulted in an €11,302 windfall.

The customer, who wishes to remain anonymous, placed a total of €2 on their four chosen numbers, 12, 14, 17 and 21 to be revealed during the Irish Lotto’s Plus 2 Saturday evening draw at Boylesports.

The first most profitable portion of their winnings came from their €1 accumulator which returned a hefty €7,501 when all four numbers were drawn from the machine, smashing odds of 7500/1.

The second €1 accumulator included the bonus ball and was given odds of 3800/1 to defy, which it did with ease when all four balls came out in the main draw not needing the bonus ball to complete to coop resulting in €3,801 being added to their winnings.

With both accumulators returns combined it total the impressive payout of €11,302 for their €2 stake.

Aoife Heffron, Spokesperson for Boylesports commented: “What a fantastic Bank Holiday pick me up for out Kildare customer who netted an astonishing €11,302 for the small stake of €2. It was a combination of some smart punting and generous odds that say this Kildare native’s St Patrick’s weekend transformed into a very very green one.”