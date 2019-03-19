Deaths in Kildare - Tuesday, March 19, 2019

Mary Carbery (née O'Leary) – Farm Hill, Athy, Kildare / Borris, Carlow

Carbery, Mary (nee O’Leary), Athy, Co Kildare (late of Borris, Carlow) March 17th 2019, (peacefully), at The Beacon Hospital, Dublin. Wonderful wife of Jerry and amazing mother to Mary Lys, Jerry, Emma, Sarah, Kate, Genevieve. Deeply missed by her family including her cherished grandchildren, sons-in-law and daughter-in-law and siblings John, Art, Olivia, Pat, Teresa, Liz and Alice. Reposing at Thompson’s Funeral Home, Chapel Hill, Mount Hawkins, Athy, Tuesday March 19th between 5pm-8pm, Rosary at 8pm. Requiem Mass at 11am on Wednesday 20th at St. Michaels’ Parish Church, Athy. Burial afterwards at Geraldine Cemetery, Athy. House private please on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Thomas (Tom) Keogh – Dominic's Park, Newbridge, Kildare

Formerly of Roseberry. Peacefully, at Naas Hospital, surrounded by his loving family. Husband of the late Patricia and father of the late Helen. Sadly missed by his loving sons Michael, Tom and John, daughter Frances, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, son-in-law, daughter-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends. Reposing at his family home from 4 pm on Tuesday with Rosary at 8 o’clock. Removal on Wednesday morning at 10:15 am to arrive at St. Conleth's Parish Church, Newbridge for Requiem Mass at 11 o’clock. Burial afterwards in Saint Conleth’s Cemetery, Newbridge.

Antoinette Kiely -Orchard Park, The Curragh, Kildare

Died peacefully on March 17 2019 at Naas Hospital, surrounded by her loving family. Sadly missed by her loving husband Derek, children Sarah, Katie and Darren, mother Bernadette, brothers and sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, extende family, relatives and friends.May Antoinette Rest in Peace. Funeral arrangements later.

Elizabeth (Lilly) Lawler (née Coffey – Knocknagee, Kildare / Carlow

Predeceased by her loving husband Jim. Deeply regretted by her loving son Ken, daughter-in-law Eimear, grandchildren Aimee, Jack and Mya, sisters Molly, Josie, Ann and Mary, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and a large circle of friends.Reposing at her home on Tuesday with prayers at 8pm. Removal on Wednesday at 10:15am to The Church Of The Assumption, Castledermot arriving for Requiem Mass at 11am. Followed by burial in Coltstown Cemetery. Family Flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to The Haematology Day Ward, Tallaght Hospital. Donation Box in Church.

Mary Dorothea Patricia Reid – Clane, Kildare / Dublin

Reid, Mary Dorothea Patricia, Clane, Co. Kildare & late of England and The Adelaide Hospital, March 16 2019, peacefully in her 90th year, at Naas Hospital, after a long illness bravely borne, deeply regretted by her loving family and friends. Reposing at Reilly's Funeral Home, Prosperous on Tuesday from 6-8pm, with prayers at 7pm. Funeral service on Wednesday in St. Michael & All Angels Church, Millicent at 11am, followed by cremation in Newlands Cross Crematorium. No flowers Please. Donations, if desired, to Friends of Naas Hospital.