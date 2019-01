Gardai in Kildare are appealing for witnesses after €50 worth of fuel was stolen from Boland’s Yard in Athy on January, 10, 2019 during the night.

The fuel was in a five gallon drum which was taken from the yard in Cloney in Athy from 8.30 pm to midnight.

If you have any information about this raid contact Kildare gardai on 045 527730.

