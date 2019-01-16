€2,500 worth of power tools stolen in Rathangan

Gardai in Kildare are appealing for witnesses after €2,500 worth of power tools were stolen from Acorn Business Park in Rathangan over night from January 10 to 11.

The raid took place on Tom Brackens after intruders damaged a roller door and took the tools from the premises. They also took some laptops.

On the same night another premises in the Acorn Business Park was raided between 5:15pm and 7 am when raiders entered the Pet Food Store and took €26 worth of coins.

If you have any information on the above crimes contact Kildare gardai on 045 527730.

